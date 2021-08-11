True North Sports and Entertainment venues mandating vaccines for Winnipeg event guests, staff

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg’s True North Sports + Entertainment venues — Canada Life Centre and Burton Cummings Theatre — will be mandating COVID-19 vaccines for all employees, event staff and guests.

The 2021-2022 Winnipeg Jets pre-season games will start at the Canada Life Centre on Sept. 26 followed by regular-season games on Oct. 21. Fans will be required to wear masks when not eating or drinking.

Employees and event staff will also be required to wear masks — Jets players and coaches are exempt from the rules due to union agreements.

“The majority of our season seat holders have shared with us that having a proof of COVID-19 vaccination policy for Canada Life Centre and Burton Cummings Theatre is important to them,” the company said in a tweeted statement Wednesday.

The venues can also operate at 100 per cent capacity.

TNSE has said that as of now children will be permitted to attend games and events but children between the ages of 12 and 17 will be required to be fully vaccinated and wear masks.

The venues are also following response and recovery protocols including stringent cleaning and disinfection and more.

Here is what you can expect when attending a game of event:

more than 100 hand sanitizing stations throughout the venue;

contactless security screening upon entry;

cashless transactions at points of purchase;

additional training for employees to ensure top safety and sanitation measures are applied at all times;

Employees will be fully vaccinated and subject to rigorous gameday/event day health screening measures.

For any more information on rules and updates, you can visit their online Frequently Asked Questions list.

