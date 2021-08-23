COVID-19: TD Place mandates full vaccinations or negative test for all visitors, staff

Send this page to someone via email

Anyone planning to cheer on the Ottawa Redblacks from the stands at TD Place will soon need a full course of COVID-19 vaccinations or a negative test result before kickoff, the venue operator announced Monday.

The new rules, effective Sept. 12, will apply to all visitors to the site aged 12 and older, employees and event staff.

TD Place, operated by the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, is the city’s downtown entertainment venue at Lansdowne Park and often hosts concerts and sporting events.

The field is home to the CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks and the CPL soccer club Atletico Ottawa, while the CEBL Ottawa Blackjacks basketball team and the OHL’s 67’s play in the arena below ground.

In accordance with the OHL policy, a full course of vaccinations is required for entry to an Ottawa 67’s game — a negative test result will not suffice.

In all other cases, coronavirus tests must be taken within 48 hours before the event to qualify for the vaccine exemption.

TD Place has not yet determined how it will verify compliance with the vaccine mandate.

“As you can appreciate, with a lack of a digital tool/electronic vaccine passport provided by government agencies, this is a difficult process. We are working hard and will do our very best to implement a process that is as user-friendly as possible. We’re still working out the details and more information will follow in early September,” the organization wrote on its website.

The Toronto Blue Jays announced a similar policy on Monday requiring fans in the stands to be vaccinated or produce a negative test result before accessing Rogers Centre.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats also said Monday fans will require proof of vaccinations or a negative test after Labour Day.

