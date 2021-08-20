SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

OHL to require spectators to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 20, 2021 5:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Poll: Most Canadians support COVID-19 vaccine mandates' Poll: Most Canadians support COVID-19 vaccine mandates
The question of mandatory vaccines keeps popping up on the campaign trail, as Canadians brace for the first federal election of the pandemic. As Eric Sorensen explains, new polling shows most Canadians support shot requirements.

The Ontario Hockey League is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine policy to require all spectators and other event attendees to show proof of full immunization.

The change to the hockey league’s vaccine policy will go into effect on Oct. 7, with the start of the 2021-2022 season.

Read more: COVID-19: OHL requires nearly everyone involved in the game to be vaccinated

While spectators will be required to show proof that they’re fully vaccinated, they will also need to follow other safety protocols that are in place at OHL facilities.

Trending Stories

Children under age 12 will be required to be accompanied and supervised by a fully vaccinated adult and will be required to follow all safety protocols.

Last month, the OHL announced its decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all its members, including people who attend training camp, practices, games or play in the league.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'More vaccine mandates across Toronto governments, companies and businesses' More vaccine mandates across Toronto governments, companies and businesses
More vaccine mandates across Toronto governments, companies and businesses
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagOntario Hockey League tagOHL covid vaccine policy tagOHL spectator vaccine policy tagOntario Hockey League covid vaccines tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers