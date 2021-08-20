OHL to require spectators to be fully vaccinated from COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Hockey League is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine policy to require all spectators and other event attendees to show proof of full immunization.

The change to the hockey league’s vaccine policy will go into effect on Oct. 7, with the start of the 2021-2022 season.

While spectators will be required to show proof that they’re fully vaccinated, they will also need to follow other safety protocols that are in place at OHL facilities.

Children under age 12 will be required to be accompanied and supervised by a fully vaccinated adult and will be required to follow all safety protocols.

Last month, the OHL announced its decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all its members, including people who attend training camp, practices, games or play in the league.

