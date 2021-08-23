Vaccination or negative COVID-19 test needed to attend Ti-Cat, Forge FC games after Labour Day

Send this page to someone via email

Fans will need to be vaccinated, or provide a negative COVID-19 test result, to watch professional sports at Tim Horton’s Field this fall.

The Hamilton Tiger Cats and Forge FC are the latest to announce their health and safety protocol.

JUST ANNOUNCED: In partnership with @cityofhamilton, we have announced that all fans, employees & event staff will be required to provide proof of vaccination OR a negative COVID-19 test to attend Ticats games this season. ℹ️ | https://t.co/EHyakM9B5l pic.twitter.com/R42q0BgNQV — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) August 23, 2021

The new rules take effect for the TiCats home opener against the Toronto Argonauts on Labour Day and require all employees, event staff and guests to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the stadium.

The clubs say further details on the implementation of the protocols will be provided in the coming days or weeks.

Forge FC’s first home match under the protocols will be September 11 against York United FC.

In a media release issued Monday morning, the Tiger-Cats and Forge FC says they will continue to put the health and safety of employees, partners and fans at the forefront, in an effort to provide a safe and secure environment at the stadium at all times.

To support COVID-19 vaccination efforts, a pop-up clinic is underway and will continue until Wednesday at Tim Horton’s Field.

Hamilton Public Health Services to host mobile vaccination clinic at @TimHortonsField on August 23, 24, 25. Stay and watch #Ticats practice + a chance to win prizes! Complete details 👇 ℹ️ | https://t.co/UK36FgOqkD @cityofhamilton | #CFL pic.twitter.com/cxJf2lZZvj — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) August 19, 2021

Hamilton Public Health Services is teaming up with the Tiger Cats to hold the mobile vaccine clinics during three of the Canadian Football League (CFL) team’s practices.

Fans can get vaccinated, watch practice, receive vouchers to a Forge FC home game and a chance to win Tiger Cats tickets from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, and from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday.