Masks remain mandatory in Calgary public schools as COVID-19 cases rise

Send this page to someone via email

All students and staff at Calgary Board of Education schools will still be required to wear facemasks indoors when the school year starts.

In a notice posted on the board’s website, chief superintendent Christopher Usih said the board “will mandate masking indoors for all staff and kindergarten to Grade 12 students for the start of the 2021-22 school year.”

Usih said the decision was made in light of the increase in COVID-19 infections, as well as Calgary’s vaccination rate for those aged 12 to 19.

“This decision will be reviewed before the end of September and will consider any further direction from the chief medical officer of health, Alberta Education and existing active case counts in the Calgary zone,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Existing mask guidance, including exemptions, will be applied in the same manner as occurred during the previous school year. We are currently updating this guidance document and will provide details later in August. ”

2:22 CBE students on modified calendar return to class Tuesday CBE students on modified calendar return to class Tuesday

The board will also have the following health measures in place:

Students and staff will still be expected to use the daily checklist to identify if they should attend or stay home

Staying home when sick

Proper hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette

Enhanced cleaning and disinfection of high-traffic/touch areas

Enhanced ventilation in schools

Classroom cohorts in kindergarten to Grade 6

No unscheduled visitors, volunteers or external partners will be permitted in schools at the start of the school year

Public use or rentals of school facilities outside of school hours will be limited until January 2022

The province released its back-to-school plan last week, and removed the mandate for all indoor school spaces, except on buses.

Story continues below advertisement

Before the province’s plan was revealed, the CBE said on Aug. 11 it planned to implement its own mask mandate.

The CBE said, in line with the provincial guidelines, schools will no longer notify close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases. In addition, lockers and change rooms will be available, band and sports will go ahead, schools can be used for evening and weekend activities, and limited off-site activities will be allowed to go ahead.

“We all play a role to ensure our return to school is as safe as possible and that we minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and workplaces,” the board said.

“The CBE has and will continue to encourage all eligible employees to get vaccinated.”

As of Tuesday, there were 5,627 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 407 new infections having been reported in the previous 24 hours.

Advertisement