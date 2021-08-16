Edmonton Public Schools’ back-to-school plan includes mandatory masks, enhanced cleaning

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Public School Board has released its back-to-school plan for the upcoming year which includes mandatory masking, enhanced cleaning and social distancing where possible.

The local school board guidance comes on the heels of the release of the province’s back-to-school plan, which was outlined on Friday.

The province said students and staff should continue daily screening for COVID-19 symptoms using the Alberta Health Daily Checklist and must isolate for 10 days if they test positive for the disease or have any “core” COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, loss of sense of smell or taste, sore throat (adults only) and runny nose (adults only).

1:01 Alberta’s top doctor unveils back-to-school plan amid pandemic Alberta’s top doctor unveils back-to-school plan amid pandemic

Isolation is required for 10 days from the onset of the symptoms, or until a negative COVID-19 test result is received.

Story continues below advertisement

There will be no requirement for Alberta Health Services or schools to alert others of positive cases.

The plan also outlines that masks will not be mandatory in Alberta schools this fall. However, masking will be required on school buses.

School boards have been given the ability to implement additional safety requirements if they choose.

The EPSB held an emergency meeting Friday after which it announced it will make masks mandatory for all students in kindergarten up to Grade 12.

“I know that not everyone agrees on things like masking and all the rest of it, but we created our plans with student safety as our top priority,” Edmonton Public Schools Supt. Darrel Robertson said Monday.

“We’re trying to be reasonable in our approach and make sure we are doing everything we can to keep our staff and students as safe as possible.”

Board chair Trisha Estabrooks said she believes the re-entry plan is solid, adding she appreciates school boards have been given the autonomy from the province to do what they think is best to keep students and staff safe.

Story continues below advertisement

Several safety measures will be taken, including:

requiring the use of masks for all students and staff

daily health screening for students and staff before coming to school

a stay-at-home protocol for those who are sick

enhanced cleaning and disinfecting in schools and on yellow buses

encouraging physical distancing where possible

creating cohorts of students where possible

hand hygiene requirements for students and staff

requiring staff or students to isolate if they have core COVID-19 symptoms or test positive for COVID-19

partnering with Alberta Health to host vaccination clinics in schools

About 106,000 students will head back to school within the public division next month. Students and their families still have the choice to return to class in-person or stay at home and attend online for the first half of the 2021-22 school year. That decision must be made by 4 p.m. this Thursday.

Robertson said last year, anywhere between 28,000 and 33,000 children were learning online at any given time. So far, he said about 60 per cent of families have made their learning choice for the first half of the upcoming school year, with about five per cent of those people choosing online learning.

“To be fair, the plans were just released this morning and parents have the ability to toggle back if they read the plan and they see something that changes their preference,” he said.

1:55 Alberta Teachers Association worried COVID-19 back to school plan could create ‘divisiveness’ Alberta Teachers Association worried COVID-19 back to school plan could create ‘divisiveness’

Robertson said families will be given another chance to choose their learning preference after the first semester.

Story continues below advertisement

“We would like to actually transition all students back to face-to-face learning in semester two, but we’re going to see how this fourth wave goes and how the pandemic progresses in the coming months.”

Robertson said the plan will be reassessed throughout the school year. Additional things being reintroduced this school year include locker use, off-site field trips and school volunteers.

The province and the public school board are strongly encouraging all eligible Albertans, including students, staff, parents and guardians to get vaccinated before the school year begins.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Friday that the province will make vaccines available to students in grades 7 to 12, and staff, through temporary school clinics starting Sept. 7.

The full plan can be read on the EPSB’s website.