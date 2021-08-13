SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

Alberta to offer update on back-to-school COVID-19 guidance

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 13, 2021 7:00 am
Click to play video: 'Alberta group calls on federal government for COVID-19 school funding' Alberta group calls on federal government for COVID-19 school funding
WATCH (Aug. 10): A group including several Alberta health experts is bypassing the province and directly asking the prime minister for funding to make schools safer amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Lauren Pullen reports.

The province of Alberta will provide an update Friday morning on its back-to-school guidelines to reduce the risk of COVID-19 as students head back to class this fall.

Alberta Education and Alberta Health worked together on the recommendations for schools.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, will be presenting the guidance at 9:30 a.m.

Read more: As Alberta schools wait for provincial COVID-19 guidance, some keep previous measures in place

Three Edmonton Catholic schools on the year-round schedule started back up on Wednesday. In the absence of updated guidelines from the province, the district decided to stick to the COVID-19 protocols that were in place previously.

Those measures include mandatory masking by staff and students, enhanced cleaning, self-screening by students and staff, enhanced hygiene and requiring any visitors to make an appointment before entering a school.

Click to play video: 'Alberta schools waiting for guidance' Alberta schools waiting for guidance
Alberta schools waiting for guidance

But more families are choosing in-person learning over the online option this fall, the district said. There are about 1,000 students learning virtually this fall compared to 10,000 last year, Edmonton Catholic said.

“We’re seeing largely parents wanting their children to return to in-person but that said, Edmonton Catholic is still offering an outstanding online school opportunity,” Deputy Supt. Timothy Cusack said.

Monday is the deadline for both Edmonton Catholic and Public for choosing online or in-person school.

“We will be hopefully having the guidance to update parents well in advance of that Aug. 16 deadline,” Cusack said on Wednesday.

Read more: Alberta Teachers’ Association calls on province to implement 9 COVID-19 measures in schools

In the meantime, schools are following the guidance in place for schools operating through the summer period, which includes mandatory masking in Grades 4-12, distancing and enhanced cleaning.

Trending Stories

Cusack said the new provincial guidance could see the mandatory mask rule change to a recommendation.

He said students can expect a more normal school year, with the return of field trips and athletics.

St. Alphonsus Principal Krista MacGregor said enhanced cleaning, sanitizers at every door and distancing when possible remains in place but isolation and quarantine will no longer be enforced. Parents, however, will be asked to keep sick children at home, MacGregor said.

“The families are ready to get their kids back now and ready to get back in that routine,” she said.

Read more: Edmonton Public asks province to keep last year’s COVID-19 protocols in place in schools

On Wednesday, the Edmonton Public School Board asked Education Minister Adriana LaGrange to bring back the same health protocols that were in place last year.

“We’re waiting for direction, and the wait is frustrating,” EPSB chair Trisha Estabrooks said. “We need time to organize … (and to) sit down with the numbers and figure out how to staff.

“We need clarity … We needed it two weeks ago.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We need clarity … We needed it two weeks ago."

On July 1, Alberta lifted most of its public health measures.

Click to play video: 'How should Alberta parents of kids under 12 handle COVID-19 going forward?' How should Alberta parents of kids under 12 handle COVID-19 going forward?
How should Alberta parents of kids under 12 handle COVID-19 going forward? – Jul 28, 2021

Then, on July 28, the province announced close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases would no longer be notified of exposure by contact tracers nor will they be legally required to isolate — although it is still recommended.

The province also ended asymptomatic testing.

Further measures are being eliminated Aug. 16. People who test positive for the virus will not be mandated to isolate at that time but it is still strongly recommended. Isolation hotels will also close as quarantine supports end.

Read more: Sparse COVID-19 data could lead Alberta to ‘fly blind’ in pandemic: experts

“Vaccines are not available to children under the age of 12 but we also know that COVID-19 does not represent a greater threat for severe outcomes to younger children than the regular seasonal flu,” Premier Jason Kenney said Monday.

“I know that Dr. Hinshaw and her team are understandably concerned about a resurgence of more conventional respiratory virus and diseases this autumn, including various kinds of flus and colds, and want to have the resources to address all of those challenges safely within the school system.”

Click to play video: '‘Potentially we could have a perfect storm’: Dr. Noel Gibney on the Delta variant and back-to-school' ‘Potentially we could have a perfect storm’: Dr. Noel Gibney on the Delta variant and back-to-school
‘Potentially we could have a perfect storm’: Dr. Noel Gibney on the Delta variant and back-to-school
