Alberta to offer update on back-to-school COVID-19 guidance

The province of Alberta will provide an update Friday morning on its back-to-school guidelines to reduce the risk of COVID-19 as students head back to class this fall.

Alberta Education and Alberta Health worked together on the recommendations for schools.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, will be presenting the guidance at 9:30 a.m.

Those measures include mandatory masking by staff and students, enhanced cleaning, self-screening by students and staff, enhanced hygiene and requiring any visitors to make an appointment before entering a school.

But more families are choosing in-person learning over the online option this fall, the district said. There are about 1,000 students learning virtually this fall compared to 10,000 last year, Edmonton Catholic said.

“We’re seeing largely parents wanting their children to return to in-person but that said, Edmonton Catholic is still offering an outstanding online school opportunity,” Deputy Supt. Timothy Cusack said.

Monday is the deadline for both Edmonton Catholic and Public for choosing online or in-person school.

“We will be hopefully having the guidance to update parents well in advance of that Aug. 16 deadline,” Cusack said on Wednesday.

In the meantime, schools are following the guidance in place for schools operating through the summer period, which includes mandatory masking in Grades 4-12, distancing and enhanced cleaning.

Cusack said the new provincial guidance could see the mandatory mask rule change to a recommendation.

He said students can expect a more normal school year, with the return of field trips and athletics.

St. Alphonsus Principal Krista MacGregor said enhanced cleaning, sanitizers at every door and distancing when possible remains in place but isolation and quarantine will no longer be enforced. Parents, however, will be asked to keep sick children at home, MacGregor said.

“The families are ready to get their kids back now and ready to get back in that routine,” she said.

On Wednesday, the Edmonton Public School Board asked Education Minister Adriana LaGrange to bring back the same health protocols that were in place last year.

“We’re waiting for direction, and the wait is frustrating,” EPSB chair Trisha Estabrooks said. “We need time to organize … (and to) sit down with the numbers and figure out how to staff.

