Peterborough— Kawartha Green Party candidate asks Maryam Monsef to suspend election campaign to focus on Afghanistan response

The federal Green Party candidate in Peterborough-Kawartha wants Liberal candidate Maryam Monsef to suspend her election campaign to focus on a response to the crisis in Afghanistan.

On Thursday, Chanté White called on Monsef, the Liberal Minister of Women and Gender Equality, and other ministers with relevant portfolios to suspend campaigning to “co-ordinate an effective response” to the Taliban regaining control of Afghanistan.

Monsef is seeking re-election for a third term in the riding.

“Canada can do better at protecting its citizens and allies in Afghanistan,” said White. “It is clear this election has distracted key ministers of the Crown from their roles in this growing humanitarian and security crisis.

“What’s going on right now is am atrocity and I really believe that we — as a country — need to do all that we can to support the people over there,” she added.

White says there is a precedent for this type of political action with the Syrian refugee crisis in 2015.

“I am reminded of the example of former Conservative Immigration Minister Chris Alexander who, in 2015, paused his election campaign to respond to the Syrian refugee crisis,” said White.

“The community of Peterborough, and Canada as a whole, has a tremendous capacity for compassion and generosity. Peterborough welcomed 350 Syrian refugees between then and the end of 2017. It has been done before, and we can do it again.”

White’s statement comes after Monsef on Wednesday called the Taliban “our brothers” during the opening of an address on Canada’s refugee evacuation response in Afghanistan. Monsef clarified the wording, saying it was a “cultural reference” and said the Taliban are a “a terrorist group and yet they claim to be Muslims,” and called on them to end their violence, femicide, genocide and looting.

Global News Peterborough on Thursday morning reached out to Monsef for comment. As of 3:25 p.m. she had yet to respond.

On Wednesday, followup questions from Global News Peterborough were directed back to Monsef’s clarification during the media conference.

“I think it is important that we recognize that the Taliban are not our brothers — but I will let voters decide if Maryam Monsef made a mistake,” White told Global News Peterborough. “Right now, I am focusing on what I can do to help Canadians and friends of Canada get out of Afghanistan safely and come home.”

White says she’s also willing to suspend her election campaign as an act of solidarity.

“The effect on women and girls of the Taliban victory will be devastating,” said White. “Maryam Monsef’s statement yesterday was not enough. Canada can do better. I offer this olive branch: If Ms. Monsef suspends her campaign, I call on the other candidates, in a spirit of fairness and in recognition of this humanitarian necessity, to join me in suspending our campaigns for four days.

“During this period, I will reach out to local faith groups and families who have responded so well in the past, and offered assistance to refugees facing threats to their safety.”

Global News has also reached out to riding Conservative candidate Michelle Ferreri and NDP candidate Joy Lachica on Thursday for reaction to White’s request.

— More to come.

