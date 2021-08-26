SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Thursday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 9:20 am
New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Thursday - image View image in full screen
The Canadian Press file

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health, will be providing an update on COVID-19 Thursday.

The update is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. AT and will be livestreamed on this page.

More than 74 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Read more: COVID-19 — Rate of fully vaccinated New Brunswickers continues to climb

Almost 84 per cent have received their first dose of vaccine.

Trending Stories

However, health officials reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday.

There are 164 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and three people are hospitalized.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Expert warns the way N.B. measures COVID-19 success doesn’t take 4th wave into account' Expert warns the way N.B. measures COVID-19 success doesn’t take 4th wave into account
Expert warns the way N.B. measures COVID-19 success doesn’t take 4th wave into account
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers