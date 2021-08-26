New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Cristin Muecke, deputy chief medical officer of health, will be providing an update on COVID-19 Thursday.

The update is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. AT and will be livestreamed on this page.

More than 74 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Almost 84 per cent have received their first dose of vaccine.

However, health officials reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday.

There are 164 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and three people are hospitalized.

