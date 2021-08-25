Businesses to feel impact of N.S. isolation policy for unvaccinated New Brunswickers

Send this page to someone via email

New rules now in place for New Brunswickers mean you’ll likely be asked for your safe check-in form and your proof of vaccination if you want to enter Nova Scotia.

The rule, which took effect at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, is similar to what people from other provinces outside of the Atlantic region face.

“New Brunswick has seen a recent rise in cases and some of our cases in the last week are directly linked to that province,” Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said Monday.

People who are fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arriving in Nova Scotia don’t need to self-isolate; testing is recommended

People who are partially vaccinated at least 14 days before arriving in Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 7 days and receive 2 negative tests results in order to leave self-isolation after 7 days

People who are not vaccinated at least 14 days before arriving in Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days; testing is recommended at the start and end of your self-isolation

People who have a letter from Public Health in a Canadian province or territory stating that they’ve recovered from COVID-19 in the 12 weeks before arriving in Nova Scotia and are partially vaccinated at least 14 days before arriving in Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 7 days; testing is recommended

74.1 per cent of New Brunswickers over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

Some businesses worry even those who are double-dosed might second-guess a trip across the border.

“It doesn’t pose an issue for [fully vaccinated people] from an isolation stand point,” says Stephen Smith, the general manager at Taylor Ford in Amherst. “However, their feelings from a convenience perspective might be impacted. So, they might not have the same desire to go through what has to be done at the border in order for them to come in and visit us.”

“It was unfortunate from a business perspective, but I understand what they’re looking at medically,” he says.

Meanwhile at Mansour’s Menswear, it’s a similar feeling.

“I figure we’ll lose like 10 or 15 per cent of our potential market, temporarily,” says Mikhial Mansour, the manager. “Any reduction in travel is obviously good for not spreading the virus but bad for business.”

Like previous border measures, there’s a list of exemptions including cross-border workers and students and other essential travel.

Vaccine requirements will likely become more common for travel — even from province to province — says epidemiologist Kevin Wilson.

“Several [provinces] are putting into place vaccine requirements for going to a restaurant or a gym or doing a lot of daily stuff, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if they added one for travel,” Wilson says. “Internationally, I think you should assume that that’s going to be a feature in the future.”