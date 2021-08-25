Businesses to feel impact of N.S. isolation policy for unvaccinated New Brunswickers

New rules now in place for New Brunswickers mean you’ll likely be asked for your safe check-in form and your proof of vaccination if you want to enter Nova Scotia.
The rule, which took effect at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, is similar to what people from other provinces outside of the Atlantic region face.
“New Brunswick has seen a recent rise in cases and some of our cases in the last week are directly linked to that province,” Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said Monday.
- People who are fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arriving in Nova Scotia don’t need to self-isolate; testing is recommended
- People who are partially vaccinated at least 14 days before arriving in Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 7 days and receive 2 negative tests results in order to leave self-isolation after 7 days
- People who are not vaccinated at least 14 days before arriving in Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 14 days; testing is recommended at the start and end of your self-isolation
- People who have a letter from Public Health in a Canadian province or territory stating that they’ve recovered from COVID-19 in the 12 weeks before arriving in Nova Scotia and are partially vaccinated at least 14 days before arriving in Nova Scotia must self-isolate for 7 days; testing is recommended
74.1 per cent of New Brunswickers over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.
Some businesses worry even those who are double-dosed might second-guess a trip across the border.
“It was unfortunate from a business perspective, but I understand what they’re looking at medically,” he says.
Meanwhile at Mansour’s Menswear, it’s a similar feeling.
“I figure we’ll lose like 10 or 15 per cent of our potential market, temporarily,” says Mikhial Mansour, the manager. “Any reduction in travel is obviously good for not spreading the virus but bad for business.”
Like previous border measures, there’s a list of exemptions including cross-border workers and students and other essential travel.
Vaccine requirements will likely become more common for travel — even from province to province — says epidemiologist Kevin Wilson.
