Canada

COVID-19: Rate of fully vaccinated New Brunswickers continues to climb

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2021 2:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Expert warns the way N.B. measures COVID-19 success doesn’t take 4th wave into account' Expert warns the way N.B. measures COVID-19 success doesn’t take 4th wave into account
New Brunswick’s premier and top doctor haven’t been holding regular public updates as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. And now, an expert is warning that the way the province measures success doesn’t take into account what’s driving the fourth wave. Nathalie Sturgeon reports.

The percentage of eligible New Brunswickers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is now over 74 per cent.

Health officials said today about 74.1 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and about 84 per cent have received at least one dose. One week ago, about 72 per cent of eligible residents were fully immunized and roughly 83 per cent had received at least one shot of vaccine.

Meanwhile, officials are reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Read more: Back to school, back to normal? Comparing COVID-19 school plans in Atlantic Canada

Four new cases involve people in the Moncton region, while the Saint John and Bathurst regions each have two new cases.

The Fredericton and Miramichi areas each have one new case.

New Brunswick has 164 active reported cases of COVID-19 and three people are hospitalized with the disease.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
