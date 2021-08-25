Menu

Crime

Search for missing person from Marten River continues nearly 12 years later

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 2:00 pm
Aho was five-foot-seven and about 165 pounds with a medium build, blue eyes and a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a blue-and-white long-sleeved Toronto Maple Leafs shirt, blue jeans, a black vest and a blue baseball hat. View image in full screen
Aho was five-foot-seven and about 165 pounds with a medium build, blue eyes and a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a blue-and-white long-sleeved Toronto Maple Leafs shirt, blue jeans, a black vest and a blue baseball hat. OPP

Police are continuing their search for a man who’s been missing for nearly 12 years after he left a cottage in Marten River in October 2009.

According to officers, Robert (Robbie) Aho was with his parents at the Land O’Lakes Cottages in Marten River when he suffered a seizure on Oct. 12, 2009.

Soon afterward at about 1 p.m., he left the cottage and headed north on Highway 11. At the time, Aho’s family reported him missing to police.

A few days after the man’s disappearance, some of his belongings were found along Highway 64 near Pozniak’s Lodge and Arthur’s Road.

At the time, police conducted a ground and air search along the Marten River area, though they weren’t able to find Aho.

Aho was five-foot-seven and about 165 pounds with a medium build, blue eyes and a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a blue-and-white long-sleeved Toronto Maple Leafs shirt, blue jeans, a black vest and a blue baseball hat.

Trending Stories

He was carrying a bag of his belongings, and police say he may have changed his clothes.

Officers say Aho has epilepsy and had enough medication to last him a few days at the time of his disappearance.

Aho was 31 years old when he went missing.

Robbie Aho missing Marten River View image in full screen
Police have released a progression forensic sketch of what Aho would look like now. OPP

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
