41 vehicles damaged in Alliston, Ont., as police search for suspect

Nottawasaga OPP are investigating after damage was reported on 41 vehicles in Alliston, Ont.
According to police, the cars were reported to have deep scratch marks, with most extending around the entire vehicle.
On Sunday morning, police received numerous calls, all of which reported similar incidents of car damage.
Read more: Alliston, Ont. man charged after allegedly spitting on officers following single-vehicle crash
The incidents took place overnight from about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 12:20 a.m. Sunday.
The police investigation includes a number of streets around James A. McCague Avenue, including Dowling Road, Hutchison Drive, Willis Drive, Hussey Street, Burt Avenue and Irwin Crescent.
Anyone with security footage or information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments