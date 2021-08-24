Fatigued B.C. firefighters get help back at camp as marathon wildfire season takes its toll

Send this page to someone via email

For crews battling B.C.’s wildfires, it’s been an endless summer.

The COVID-19 pandemic, a historic heat wave and limited help available from outside the province have combined to make this wildfire season feel like an endless slog in steel-toed boots.

“With that increased fatigue, we’re starting to see more safety concerns,” Todd Nessman of the BC Wildfire Service said.

When they’re not on the front lines, firefighters are getting more support to protect their mental and physical well-being so they can continue the fight on the fire line.

Arthur Andrews, a BC Wildfire health services coordinator, has combined his experience as a firefighter and athletic therapist to provide treatment that aims to prevent small injuries from flaring up.

“You’re always going, especially now where some crews are four or five deployments for two-week deployments in. And it’s definitely difficult to try to find the time to take care of yourself,” he said.

“The longer the seasons go on and the mental and physical stress add up, that’s when fatigue sets in,” he said. “That’s when you’re more at risk to when those trips and slips turn into falls,” he said.

There are currently more than 1,500 wildfires burning across this province. Including international help, there are just over 4,000 personnel working to fight back the flames.

Nessman said conditions are trending in the right direction with the number of fires that threaten public safety and property dropping down to two dozen from 30 early this month.

He also said cooler temperatures have helped curtail significant fire growth in recent days and crews are making “some excellent progress” on some of the larger blazes.

4:59 B.C. Wildfire Service official says progress being made, have not had significant growth in fire activity B.C. Wildfire Service official says progress being made, have not had significant growth in fire activity

While progress is being made, the battle is far from over and wildfire season is a marathon, not a sprint.

“We’ve been working really hard to implement resources available to all of our staff to ensure that they can kind of stay on top of their fatigue levels and manage their mental well-being,” BC Wildfire organizational development manager Jana Stratemeyer-Trinczek said.

Seeing what’s at stake has added to the stress of the job, but having mental health support on-site is allowing crew members who might otherwise grin and bear it choose instead to share the burden.

“We are seeing that culture shift. We’re seeing the conversations happen more and more,” Stratemeyer-Trinczek said.

— with files from The Canadian Press