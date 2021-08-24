Province to hold Tuesday update on B.C.’s ongoing wildfires

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial officials will be holding a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to discuss B.C.’s ongoing wildfire situation.

According to the province, the 2 p.m. event will feature BC Wildfire Service fire operations manager Todd Nessman; RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts; and Emergency Management BC’s executive director of regional operations, Pader Brach.

It will be livestreamed here on the Global BC website, the Global BC Facebook page and BC1.

The wildfire service has said crews are being helped by cooler and unseasonably low temperatures.

Most fires of note, including White Rock Lake at about 810 square kilometres and Lytton Creek at 845 square kilometres, have not seen much growth.

B.C. has had more than 1,500 wildfires since the start of the season, and there are about 250 still burning.

For more information about provincial wildfires, visit BC Wildfire.

– with files from The Canadian Press