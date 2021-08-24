SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Province to hold Tuesday update on B.C.’s ongoing wildfires

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 4:05 pm
The province will be holding a press conference on Tuesday at 2 p.m., to discuss B.C.’s ongoing wildfire situation. View image in full screen
The province will be holding a press conference on Tuesday at 2 p.m., to discuss B.C.’s ongoing wildfire situation. Global News

Provincial officials will be holding a news conference on Tuesday afternoon to discuss B.C.’s ongoing wildfire situation.

According to the province, the 2 p.m. event will feature BC Wildfire Service fire operations manager Todd Nessman; RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts; and Emergency Management BC’s executive director of regional operations, Pader Brach.

Read more: White Rock Lake wildfire: Number of ‘impacted’ residences now at 78, say officials

It will be livestreamed here on the Global BC website, the Global BC Facebook page and BC1.

The wildfire service has said crews are being helped by cooler and unseasonably low temperatures.

Most fires of note, including White Rock Lake at about 810 square kilometres and Lytton Creek at 845 square kilometres, have not seen much growth.

B.C. has had more than 1,500 wildfires since the start of the season, and there are about 250 still burning.

For more information about provincial wildfires, visit BC Wildfire.

FOCUS BC: Federal political candidates talk on wildfires and climate change in B.C.

– with files from The Canadian Press

