Canada

Manitoba: Thompson and Oxford House RCMP rescue Stranded canoeists on riverbank

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 6:25 pm
Photo of the canoeists that were rescued on August 21. View image in full screen
Photo of the canoeists that were rescued on August 21. RCMP

Thompson and Oxford House RCMP rescue two canoeists stranded on the Hayes riverbank.

On August 20 at 4:40 pm, RCMP said they received a report from the International Emergency Response Coordination Centre (IERCC) about two stranded canoeists.

The IERCC indicated that it received a GPS distress signal from the couple, a 60-year-old female and a 63-year-old male, who stated that their canoe had been badly damaged and was unusable after attempting to cross a section of rapids on the river.

The rescue location of the two stranded canoeists. View image in full screen
The rescue location of the two stranded canoeists. RCMP
The two experienced canoeists reported no injuries but were now stranded on the remote riverbank and were awaiting assistance.

The IERCC advised the two that their signal was received and that rescue efforts were underway and would most likely occur the following day.

In coordination with the Thompson Detachment, in the late afternoon of August 21, a floatplane was chartered and attended to the dispatched coordinates where the two canoeists were rescued.

The couple was a bit wet but unharmed.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagwinnipeg tagThompson RCMP tagCanoeing tagThompson Manitoba tagHayes River tagStranded canoeists rescued by Thompson RCMP tag

