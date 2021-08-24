Grand River Transit launches Twitter website to inform riders of delays, cancellations

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region says Grand River Transit has launched a new Twitter account which is solely dedicated to service alerts.

It says that @AlertsGRT will provide real-time notifications for transit users which will allow them to know about emergency detours, cancellations or delays.

Read more: Proposed GO Transit line would connect Cambridge to Guelph

The Twitter account will inform on GRT buses as well as ION trains.

“Service disruptions are not always planned — collisions, urgent road work and other emergencies happen with little notice and force buses to detour or delay trains,” Director of Transit Services Peter Zinck stated.

“We know customers want to be aware of these types of disruptions so they can make use of other routes or make alternate plans and we recognize the importance of improving how we communicate this information.”

Story continues below advertisement

The region says transit riders can get notifications on their phone by following @alertsGRT before clicking on the bell and choosing notifications they would like to receive.

The Twitter account is automated and will not be monitored.