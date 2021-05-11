Proposed GO Transit line would connect Cambridge to Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

A staff report will appear before Waterloo Region Council on Tuesday that recommends council endorse a plan to build a GO Transit line between Cambridge and Guelph.

The study looks at costs of building the line, which could range anywhere from $115 million to $315 million, depending on a number of factors including location, type of trains used and the number of tracks built.

The proposed run time between the two cities would be about 16 minutes with service to begin as early as 2026.

The preferred location for a new station would be near the Hespeler and Pinebush Roads area, which would allow it to be close to a proposed ION station (which will not arrive for a decade), as well as near Highway 401 and the commercial strip on Hespeler Road.

The report says certain options for running trains would create ridership of more than 400,000 people by 2041 between the two cities, which currently have a combined population of 260,000 people.

The report provides an alternative to what would appear to be a more sensible move in creating an extension between the Milton GO station and Cambridge.

It says that option is not off the table but is currently not available as the potential sharing of the CP Rail line is currently impossible.