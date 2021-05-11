Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Proposed GO Transit line would connect Cambridge to Guelph

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 11, 2021 11:22 am
GO Transit signage is displayed outside of Union Station in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2011.
GO Transit signage is displayed outside of Union Station in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2011. Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A staff report will appear before Waterloo Region Council on Tuesday that recommends council endorse a plan to build a GO Transit line between Cambridge and Guelph.

The study looks at costs of building the line, which could range anywhere from $115 million to $315 million, depending on a number of factors including location, type of trains used and the number of tracks built.

Read more: Metrolinx CEO’s pay jumped 46% in 2020, annual Ontario ‘sunshine list’ shows

The proposed run time between the two cities would be about 16 minutes with service to begin as early as 2026.

Trending Stories

The preferred location for a new station would be near the Hespeler and Pinebush Roads area, which would allow it to be close to a proposed ION station (which will not arrive for a decade), as well as near Highway 401 and the commercial strip on Hespeler Road.

Story continues below advertisement

The report says certain options for running trains would create ridership of more than 400,000 people by 2041 between the two cities, which currently have a combined population of 260,000 people.

Read more: Ford government says tunnel excavations complete for GO Transit’s Kitchener line

The report provides an alternative to what would appear to be a more sensible move in creating an extension between the Milton GO station and Cambridge.

It says that option is not off the table but is currently not available as the potential sharing of the CP Rail line is currently impossible.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener news tagWaterloo news tagCambridge news tagGO Transit tagOntario. News taggo transit guelph tagCambridge council tagwaterloo region council tagGo Transit Cambridge tagGo Transit Waterloo tagOntario transit news tagTransit news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers