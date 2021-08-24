Menu

Crime

SIU says Kingston man responsible for injuries after jumping from balcony

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 11:00 am
The province's police investigator says a Kingston man is solely responsible for his injuries during an arrest in July of this year, and has cleared the officers involved. View image in full screen
The province's police investigator says a Kingston man is solely responsible for his injuries during an arrest in July of this year, and has cleared the officers involved. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s police watchdog has dropped an investigation in Kingston.

Back in July, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) said Kingston police burst through the door of a Bagot Street apartment to execute a search warrant.

Read more: SIU investigating Kingston standoff after stabbing suspect seriously injured

A man inside the building reportedly jumped off the second floor balcony because the SIU says he was afraid he was being robbed.

The 35-year-old man suffered leg fractures from the fall, and was arrested. Because of his injuries, the SIU stepped in to investigate.

Tuesday, the SIU announced it found no reason to continue looking into the matter, since the man was responsible for his own injuries.

