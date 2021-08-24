SIU says Kingston man responsible for injuries after jumping from balcony

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog has dropped an investigation in Kingston.

Back in July, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) said Kingston police burst through the door of a Bagot Street apartment to execute a search warrant.

A man inside the building reportedly jumped off the second floor balcony because the SIU says he was afraid he was being robbed.

The 35-year-old man suffered leg fractures from the fall, and was arrested. Because of his injuries, the SIU stepped in to investigate.

Tuesday, the SIU announced it found no reason to continue looking into the matter, since the man was responsible for his own injuries.

