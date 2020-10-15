SIU investigating Kingston standoff after stabbing suspect seriously injured

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking for witnesses to a lengthy standoff that took place last month in Kingston’s north end.

On Sept. 23, Kingston police engaged in a standoff for more than 12 hours after a 33-year-old man barricaded himself in a Ford Street home around 4 a.m. following a reported stabbing.

After hours of negotiation, Kingston police apprehended the man. The SIU said he was sent to hospital with a serious injury and that weeks later, he remains in hospital in stable condition.

Following the arrest, the man was charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause bodily harm, possession of a weapon for committing an offence, possessing a prohibited weapon as an unlicensed person, possession of a prohibited weapon while prohibited, two counts of mischief under $5,000 and eight counts of breaching probation.

The SIU said it was notified of the incident the following day, on Sept. 24, and then invoked its mandate. The investigation unit would not say what kind of injuries the man sustained during the incident, citing possible tainting of any witnesses that come forward.

Three SIU investigators have been assigned to the case, and are looking for anyone who may have witnessed or videotaped the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.