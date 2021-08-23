12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Guelph, active cases at 25

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases in the city on Monday, raising its total case count during the pandemic to 4,585.

The latest data includes Friday to Monday morning as active cases increased by seven over the weekend to 25.

Read more: Proof of vaccination must be registered with University of Guelph

Another five recoveries have also been reported with the city’s total resolved case count rising to 4,516.

The city’s death toll related to the coronavirus of 44 remains unchanged.

In Wellington County, two new cases have been confirmed as its case count climbed to 1,773.

Active cases remain at five in the county with two new recoveries being reported.

The total resolved case count has reached 1,731 while Wellington County’s death toll of 37 remains unchanged.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that 77.5 per cent of residents over the age of 12 are now considered fully vaccinated, while 83 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 83 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 89 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 71 per cent are fully vaccinated and 76 per cent have had one dose.

With the school year approaching, public health has begun to publish COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Monday, 69.5 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 72 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.