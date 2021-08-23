SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Proof of vaccination must be registered with University of Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 11:52 am
Click to play video: 'Poll: Most Canadians support COVID-19 vaccine mandates' Poll: Most Canadians support COVID-19 vaccine mandates
The question of mandatory vaccines keeps popping up on the campaign trail, as Canadians brace for the first federal election of the pandemic. As Eric Sorensen explains, new polling shows most Canadians support shot requirements.

The University of Guelph says anyone who intends to enter its buildings on campus must register their proof of a COVID-19 vaccination before the fall semester begins.

The new requirement comes after the school announced on Aug. 12 its mandatory vaccination policy for everyone on campus.

Read more: University of Guelph mandates vaccines for everyone on campus

“With emerging information about the Delta variant and modelling showing that we have entered a fourth wave of COVID-19, we are refining our vaccination requirements,” said President and vice-chancellor Charlotte Yates in a statement.

Details on how to provide proof of vaccination will be made available soon, the university said.

Exemptions for staff, students and faculty will be granted based on medical and other grounds protected under the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Story continues below advertisement

Students can access the exemption process online, while the exemption process for faculty and staff will be revealed soon, the university said.

Those who have been granted exemptions must receive a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours before accessing indoor spaces.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'The latest on COVID-19 and a looming fourth wave' The latest on COVID-19 and a looming fourth wave
The latest on COVID-19 and a looming fourth wave

Along with faculty, staff and students, all visitors will need to provide proof of vaccination to enter campus buildings and managed facilities or a negative test result.

Read more: More employers in Canada are mandating workplace vaccination. Here’s why

“Operationalizing this requirement takes considerable effort and we are working quickly to finalize details. We appreciate your patience,” Yates said.

The university is asking its members to read updates sent to their inbox and review the latest details and information on its COVID-19 webpage.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagUniversity of Guelph tagCOVID news tagMandatory Vaccination tagMandatory vaccinations tagU of G tagGuelph University COVID tagGuelph university vaccinations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers