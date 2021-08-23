COVID-19: Proof of vaccination must be registered with University of Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Guelph says anyone who intends to enter its buildings on campus must register their proof of a COVID-19 vaccination before the fall semester begins.

The new requirement comes after the school announced on Aug. 12 its mandatory vaccination policy for everyone on campus.

“With emerging information about the Delta variant and modelling showing that we have entered a fourth wave of COVID-19, we are refining our vaccination requirements,” said President and vice-chancellor Charlotte Yates in a statement.

Details on how to provide proof of vaccination will be made available soon, the university said.

Exemptions for staff, students and faculty will be granted based on medical and other grounds protected under the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Students can access the exemption process online, while the exemption process for faculty and staff will be revealed soon, the university said.

Those who have been granted exemptions must receive a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours before accessing indoor spaces.

Along with faculty, staff and students, all visitors will need to provide proof of vaccination to enter campus buildings and managed facilities or a negative test result.

“Operationalizing this requirement takes considerable effort and we are working quickly to finalize details. We appreciate your patience,” Yates said.

The university is asking its members to read updates sent to their inbox and review the latest details and information on its COVID-19 webpage.

