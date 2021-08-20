Menu

Health

N.S. announces 10 new COVID-19 cases, first double-digit daily total since June

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 20, 2021 12:58 pm
Click to play video: 'N.S. universities haven’t implemented mandatory vaccinations so far' N.S. universities haven’t implemented mandatory vaccinations so far
Across the country a number of universities are choosing to require students and staff to be fully vaccinated in order to be allowed on campus. So far only one Maritime University has implemented that policy and none in Nova Scotia, but there are calls of that to change. Alicia Draus reports.

Nova Scotia reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the first double-digit increase since June 26.

In a release, the province said nine of the cases are in the central health zone. Five are related to travel, three are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation.

The last case is in the northern health zone and is under investigation.

Read more: Quebec’s daily COVID-19 case tally tops 500 for first time in months

With one new recovery, the number of active cases in the province has climbed to 41.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,207 tests on Thursday.

The provincial state of emergency has been extended until Sept. 5, or until the government terminates or extends it.

Vaccine update

As of Thursday, 1,422,963 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 671,921 second doses. According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 77.3 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Of the 4,261 cases reported between March 15 and Aug. 19, 93.2 per cent were unvaccinated. One per cent of the cases were fully vaccinated and 5.8 per cent were partially vaccinated.

Read more: Mount Allison University makes COVID-19 vaccine mandatory, other Maritime schools considering it

Of the 225 people hospitalized, 88.2 per cent were unvaccinated and 11 per cent were partially vaccinated, while just 0.8 per cent were fully vaccinated.

And of the 27 deaths during that time period, one person was fully vaccinated, three people were partially vaccinated and 23 were unvaccinated.

The province does not release COVID-19 data over the weekend so the next update will come Monday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagcovid-19 vaccines tagNova Scotia State Of Emergency tagnew COVID-19 cases tagcovid-19 in nova scotia tagNova Scotia new COVID-19 cases tagstate of emergency renewed tag

