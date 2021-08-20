N.S. announces 10 new COVID-19 cases, first double-digit daily total since June

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the first double-digit increase since June 26.

In a release, the province said nine of the cases are in the central health zone. Five are related to travel, three are close contacts of previously reported cases and one is under investigation.

The last case is in the northern health zone and is under investigation.

With one new recovery, the number of active cases in the province has climbed to 41.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,207 tests on Thursday.

The provincial state of emergency has been extended until Sept. 5, or until the government terminates or extends it.

Vaccine update

As of Thursday, 1,422,963 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 671,921 second doses. According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, 77.3 per cent of Nova Scotians have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Of the 4,261 cases reported between March 15 and Aug. 19, 93.2 per cent were unvaccinated. One per cent of the cases were fully vaccinated and 5.8 per cent were partially vaccinated.

Of the 225 people hospitalized, 88.2 per cent were unvaccinated and 11 per cent were partially vaccinated, while just 0.8 per cent were fully vaccinated.

And of the 27 deaths during that time period, one person was fully vaccinated, three people were partially vaccinated and 23 were unvaccinated.

The province does not release COVID-19 data over the weekend so the next update will come Monday.