Quebec’s daily COVID-19 case tally tops 500 for first time in months

In Quebec, health authorities recorded 527 new infections and two more deaths tied to the COVID-19 health crisis on Friday.

The province administered 41,221 doses of the novel coronavirus vaccine since the last update, bringing the total to more than 11.9 million shots over the course of the campaign.

It’s believed the last time the single-day case numbers have been this high was late May.

Health Minister Christian Dubé also reported that 75 per cent of eligible Quebecers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the number of pandemic-related hospitalizations dropped by four to 87. This includes 30 people in intensive care, a bump of three in a 24-hour period.

Quebec administered 20,653 tests on Wednesday, the most recent day for which screening information is available.

Over the course of the pandemic, the province has reported a total of 383,718 cases. The health crisis has killed 11,279 Quebecers to date.

The number of recoveries from the virus topped 368,000 as of Friday.