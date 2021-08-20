Menu

Health

Hamilton’s mayor to propose mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for city employees

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 20, 2021 9:55 am
Hamilton mayor Fred Eisenberger and medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson address the media during a daily update session at city hall on March 13, 2020. View image in full screen
Hamilton mayor Fred Eisenberger and medical officer of health Dr. Elizabeth Richardson address the media during a daily update session at city hall on March 13, 2020. Global News

Hamilton’s mayor says he will be exploring the possibility of mandating all city workers or employees to get both COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Fred Eisenberger told Global News he hopes to move the policy forward during a special council meeting on Thursday that will feature staff reporting on a mandatory COVID vaccination verification policy for council consideration.

“We’re going to be looking at a policy to require a vaccine verification, two doses for all city employees and anyone that’s visiting our facility going forward,” Eisenberger told 900 CHML’s Bill Kelly.

Read more: Hamilton reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, daily numbers outpacing worst case modelling

The proposed policy would require employees to be fully vaccinated with two shots by a yet-to-be-determined deadline date.

“I anticipate that we’ll have a robust policy that will require our employees to demonstrate that they are double vaxed or provide a justifiable reason why they haven’t,” Eisenberger said.

The mayor said with public health revealing 95 per cent of the city’s recent infections coming among those not vaccinated, it’s the city’s obligation to undertake all necessary precautions to protect their workforce.

Exemptions are likely to be allowed for staff who can’t be vaccinated for health or human rights reasons, but Eisenberger says there could be “serious implications” for employees who outright refuse.

Read more: City of Toronto will require all employees to have both COVID-19 vaccine shots by Oct. 30

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” Eisenberger said

“But that may mean that more stringent penalties or, you know, work issues will come to bear as a result of their refusal to do so.”

Currently, the city employs some 9,000 municipal workers.

 

The mayor says about 75 per cent of city staff work with the public, so ensuring they’re vaccinated is necessary to protect the community.

“We have to take steps to ensure that we not only protect the individual employees, but the public at large when they’re interacting with those employees, ” said Eisenberger.

On Thursday, the city of Toronto mandated that all city workers or employees get both COVID vaccine doses by Oct. 30, with an exception for those who are “legally entitled to accommodation.”

Read more: Ontario government mandating COVID-19 vaccine policies for high-risk settings

The Ontario government said it will be requiring anyone in all high-risk settings across the province either to be vaccinated or to complete regular testing as part of a vaccine policy mandate, the latter which is not included in the City of Toronto’s policy.

The province said high-risk settings include any workers at hospitals, home and community care service providers, paramedic services, post-secondary institutions, retirement homes, women’s shelters, group homes and licensed home daycares. Vaccine policies mandated by the province must be in place by Sept. 7.

