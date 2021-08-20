Global News Morning Toronto August 20 2021 9:44am 04:37 Work: What’s Next? Delta concerns tests the legalities of mandatory vaccines in the workplace Employment lawyer, Lior Samfiru, shares legal rights and advice for employees in the face of increasing vaccine mandates from employers. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8128233/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8128233/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?