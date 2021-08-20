City of Calgary not mandating COVID-19 vaccine for employees: source

City of Calgary employees won’t be mandated to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, an internal source has told Global News.

It’s expected city officials will also announce regular testing or proof of vaccination from its staff, according to the source.

According to a senior source with the city, mandatory vaccinations are being ruled out for now, and work from home orders are expected to be extended until after the municipal election.

In a statement to Global News, a city spokesperson said there are discussions taking place due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the province.

“With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing in Alberta, we are currently evaluating additional safety measures for city employees and will communicate a decision in the next few days,” the statement read. “We strongly encourage everyone to be vaccinated, including our employees.”

Those discussions come after the Town of Banff mandated vaccines for its 300 employees. Town officials said the majority of their staff is fully vaccinated, but those who aren’t have six weeks to get their shots or they’ll be out of a job.

The City of Toronto also announced two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine would be mandatory for its staff by Oct. 30, while accommodating for those staff members who “are legally entitled to accommodation.”

Earlier this week, the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 583, which represents Calgary Transit staff, said while it encourages all staff to get the vaccine, it isn’t in favour of mandating the shot.

“I’m heavily in favour of vaccines and getting vaccinated and really do hope that the vast majority of people do,” president Mike Mahar told Global News on Wednesday. “Although I hope it gets a real high saturation rate. We would have to protect the interests of those within our bargaining unit who chose not to.”

Meanwhile, a group of city councillors continue to push Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi to call an emergency meeting of council to discuss their role at the current stage of the pandemic and hear from experts on the matter.

Masks are still mandatory on transit and in city-owned and operated facilities, a policy that only the city manager has the power to change.

The city-wide mask bylaw was lifted in July and would require a council vote to re-instate, but there are no meetings scheduled during the month of August.

“I think it’s really important to ensure we’re managing the time that we’re in,” Ward 3 Councillor and mayoral candidate Jyoti Gondek said. “I think that sends a clear message to the public that we are respectful of what’s happening right now, and we’re taking some mitigation measures to make sure we emerge from this as safely as possible.”

Gondek, along with councillors Druh Farrell and Gian-Carlo Carra, have publicly called for the emergency meeting to bring back masking.

However, Farrell isn’t confident there are enough councillors in favour of the meeting or a new mask bylaw for indoor public spaces.

“I don’t see the majority of members of council wanting to go down this route. I don’t know how bad it needs to get before we decide that we need to act,” Farrell said. “Masks is just one small step that we can all take to help each other.”

According to Nenshi’s office, a request from eight members of council hasn’t be received.

“The mayor would call a special meeting if there were a proposal on the table that requires council input, but we haven’t been aware of any proposal at this time,” a statement from Nenshi’s office said. “Eight members of council may request a meeting simply by sending the mayor an email, but no request has been received so far.”

Both Gondek and Farrell have disputed the mayor’s statement.

2/We have asked all of #yyccc to support a special meeting. Only the proponents have replied to say yes. Everyone else has been silent. Crickets. So the claims that we should have just picked up the phone to ask for a meeting… we tried. — Jyoti Gondek (@JyotiGondek) August 20, 2021

I know that I have asked the mayor for a special meeting and I believe @JyotiGondek and @gccarra have as well. Currently we don’t have the eight signatures necessary to force a special meeting. — Druh Farrell (@DruhFarrell) August 20, 2021

The next meeting of council is scheduled for Sept. 13.

— With files from Global News’ Heide Pearson