City Hall August 19 2021 12:36pm 03:04 City of Toronto, TTC makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all workers As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, vaccines for all City of Toronto employees and TTC workers will become mandatory in the coming weeks. Morganne Campbell reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8125277/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8125277/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?