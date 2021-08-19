Menu

City Hall
August 19 2021 12:36pm
03:04

City of Toronto, TTC makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all workers

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, vaccines for all City of Toronto employees and TTC workers will become mandatory in the coming weeks. Morganne Campbell reports.

