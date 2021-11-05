Toronto suspends nearly 250 workers who have not been COVID-19 vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — The City of Toronto says it has suspended nearly 250 workers who haven’t complied with its vaccination mandate.

Managers and supervisors who work for the city are talking individually to workers who have yet to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine or who have not reported their vaccination status.

So far, 248 have been suspended without pay for a maximum of six weeks, and face termination if they aren’t fully vaccinated by Dec. 13.

Another 51 have been placed on a leave of absence while the city reviews their requests for accommodation.

The city says 30,204 workers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 _ 94 per cent of the workforce.

It says 31,910 have submitted their proof of vaccination, while 396 have not.

The Toronto District School Board, meanwhile, says more than 700 of its staff are on leave for non-compliance with its vaccine policy.

School board staff — including teachers, administrators and support workers — must share their vaccination with the board, and those who are not vaccinated must take frequent COVID-19 tests.

The TDSB says 609 occasional staff and 95 permanent staff have failed to disclose their vaccination status.

Meanwhile more than 36,000 staff members are fully vaccinated, 1,016 are not vaccinated and 931 are seeking exemptions.