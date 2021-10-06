SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Unvaccinated City of Toronto workers to be suspended without pay starting Nov. 1

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 6, 2021 3:06 pm
Click to play video: 'City of Toronto to require employees to have COVID-19 vaccinations' City of Toronto to require employees to have COVID-19 vaccinations
WATCH ABOVE: (Aug. 19) The City of Toronto is the latest in a string of organizations looking for employees to have COVID-19 vaccinations. Caryn Lieberman reports – Aug 19, 2021

City of Toronto workers who do not provide proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19 will be suspended without pay beginning Nov. 1.

City officials said in a news release Wednesday that the suspension will last six weeks and if staff don’t provide proof of full vaccination by Dec. 13, they will be fired “for cause, as they will have chosen not to comply with the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.”

However, the statement said employees who have not yet received their first shot will be given the opportunity to provide proof of their first dose by Oct. 15 and will then have until Nov. 15 to get their second dose in order to avoid suspension.

Read more: Toronto announces COVID-19 vaccination policy for City contractors

Employees who have been suspended will be allowed to return to work if they end up providing proof of full vaccination.

Story continues below advertisement

“The City will continue to comply with its human rights obligations, and employees who are not able to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine under a protected ground set out in the Ontario Human Rights Code, will be entitled to accommodation,” the release said.

The City released its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for employees on Aug. 26.

Officials said while the number of staff not fully vaccinated is “low,” plans are being put in place to “mitigate any service or staffing impacts resulting from this policy enforcement.”

The statement said as of Tuesday, 95 per cent of active City staff have completed the vaccination disclosure form; 89 per cent of those who disclosed their status are fully vaccinated and five per cent are partially vaccinated.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagCity of Toronto tagVaccine Mandate tagCity of Toronto vaccination policy tagCity of Toronto workers tagToronto vaccination policy tagCity of Toronto vaccine mandate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers