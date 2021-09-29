Toronto announces COVID-19 vaccination policy for City contractors

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto has announced a COVID-19 vaccination policy for City contractors and subcontractors.

In a news release issued Wednesday, officials said that as of Oct. 30, contractors can only send fully vaccinated employees to City work sites “if they have sustained or regular in-person interaction with City employees or the public” as part of their work.

The release said the move is in line with the City’s current mandatory vaccination policy for employees.

Officials said the City is sending letters to all contract holders advising them of the policy and requesting that they acknowledge their intent to comply.

New contracts will include a provision regarding the vaccination policy.

“Contractors who do not comply with this policy may be subject to the City exercising its available contract remedies, up to and including termination of the contract,” the release said.

