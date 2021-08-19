Tropical storm Henri could impact Nova Scotia early next week

Send this page to someone via email

Tropical storm Henri is expected to hit all of Nova Scotia early next week, according to a statement issued by Environment Canada on Thursday.

The weather agency said the tropical storm is forecast to move slowly northward this weekend and could strengthen to a Category-2 hurricane quite far north, while east of Virginia.

In a tweet, the Canadian Hurricane Centre said the storm is expected to develop into a hurricane on Sunday, but “multiple scenarios are possible.”

This means that the storm may be kept offshore.

Henri still expected to enter the @ECCC_CHC response zone as a hurricane on Sunday but multiple scenarios are possible thereafter including one that keeps the storm offshore. Keep monitoring weather forecasts over the coming days as the details become clearer. 🌀 pic.twitter.com/vxZlHsjwg1 — ECCC Canadian Hurricane Centre (@ECCC_CHC) August 19, 2021

“Normally these storms track at an increasing speed when they move north but Henri is expected to slow down as it nears Cape Cod (in Massachusetts),” the agency’s statement reads.

According to Environment Canada, the storm will probably not affect Nova Scotia’s weather directly until Monday or Tuesday, and depending on the intensity and size, may simply bring moderate wind and rain.