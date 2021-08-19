Menu

Tropical storm Henri could impact Nova Scotia early next week

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 19, 2021 3:36 pm
Tropical storm Henri. View image in full screen
Tropical storm Henri. Canadian Hurricane Centre

Tropical storm Henri is expected to hit all of Nova Scotia early next week, according to a statement issued by Environment Canada  on Thursday.

The weather agency said the tropical storm is forecast to move slowly northward this weekend and could strengthen to a Category-2 hurricane quite far north, while east of Virginia.

READ MORE: Tropical depression Claudette could bring rain, gusty winds to Maritimes

In a tweet, the Canadian Hurricane Centre said the storm is expected to develop into a hurricane on Sunday, but “multiple scenarios are possible.”

This means that the storm may be kept offshore.

Trending Stories

“Normally these storms track at an increasing speed when they move north but Henri is expected to slow down as it nears Cape Cod (in Massachusetts),” the agency’s statement reads.

According to Environment Canada, the storm will probably not affect Nova Scotia’s weather directly until Monday or Tuesday, and depending on the intensity and size, may simply bring moderate wind and rain.

