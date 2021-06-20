Menu

Weather

Tropical depression Claudette could bring rain, gusty winds to Maritimes

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 20, 2021 10:13 am
Click to play video: 'Tropical storm Claudette forms off Louisiana: NHC' Tropical storm Claudette forms off Louisiana: NHC
Tropical storm Claudette dumped nearly nine inches of rain on parts of Louisiana on Saturday and was expected to produce life-threatening flash flooding across the region, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says tropical depression Claudette, which has hammered the U.S. Gulf Coast with heavy rain as a tropical storm, may regain tropical storm strength Monday before tracking towards the Maritimes.

“No major impacts are expected in Canada at this time but rain and gusty winds are possible,” the centre said in a tweet.

Read more: Tropical Storm Claudette brings heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast

The impact would be felt starting early Tuesday in some areas.

Trending Stories

The track forecast shows Claudette with winds of 85 km/h as it moves south of Nova Scotia at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Claudette has already dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama this weekend. 

Forecasters said Claudette could dump 5 to 10 inches (12 to 25 cm) of rain in the region, with isolated accumulations of 15 inches (38 cm) possible.

More than 20,000 power outages were reported, and there has been flooding and possible tornado damage.

Environment Canada tagWeather taghurricane tagTropical storm tagCanadian Hurricane Centre tagClaudette tagTropical Storm Claudette tag

