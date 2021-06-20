Tropical depression Claudette could bring rain, gusty winds to Maritimes

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says tropical depression Claudette, which has hammered the U.S. Gulf Coast with heavy rain as a tropical storm, may regain tropical storm strength Monday before tracking towards the Maritimes.

“No major impacts are expected in Canada at this time but rain and gusty winds are possible,” the centre said in a tweet.

The impact would be felt starting early Tuesday in some areas.

The track forecast shows Claudette with winds of 85 km/h as it moves south of Nova Scotia at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Claudette has already dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama this weekend.

Forecasters said Claudette could dump 5 to 10 inches (12 to 25 cm) of rain in the region, with isolated accumulations of 15 inches (38 cm) possible.

More than 20,000 power outages were reported, and there has been flooding and possible tornado damage.