SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

White Rock Lake wildfire still out of control, now estimated at 81,139 hectares

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 3:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Plane passenger shares a different vantage point of BC Wildfire' Plane passenger shares a different vantage point of BC Wildfire
If you have ever wondered what wildfires look like 20,000 feet in the air, you're about to find out. A man caught the shocking view from an airplane. Sydney Morton spoke with him and tells us about the giant column of smoke.

The White Rock Lake wildfire near Vernon, B.C., remains out of control, officials said Wednesday morning.

The latest mapping puts the massive blaze at 81,139 hectares, up from 78,190 hectares on Tuesday — an increase of 2,949 hectares.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said cooler temperatures on Tuesday provided some relief to firefighting crews, but conditions remain extremely dry.

Read more: White Rock Lake wildfire now 78,190 hectares; estimated 70 properties damaged by blaze

Crews from the BC Wildfire Service and local fire departments remained onsite overnight.

“It’s been a very challenging week for our community and we appreciate the community’s patience and support during this very trying time,” said North Westside fire chief Alex Van Bruksvoort.

Story continues below advertisement

“While it is a relief to welcome residents of La Casa and Fintry back home, this event is far from over and we all need to continue to be prepared.

“I know many people in the evacuation areas are anxious to get in and see their properties, but it is not safe to do so at this time as the fire remains active and out of control.”

According to the emergency operations centre, 1,463 properties within the Central Okanagan regional district are on evacuation order, and another five are on evacuation alert.

Click to play video: 'One family home destroyed in West Kelowna in Mt. Law wildfire' One family home destroyed in West Kelowna in Mt. Law wildfire
One family home destroyed in West Kelowna in Mt. Law wildfire

Officials again reminded the public that an early assessment of properties in the Ewings Landing and Killiney areas was conducted earlier this week, and that approximately 70 properties suffered significant damage.

Trending Stories

The emergency operations centre has been working to contact people whose properties have been damaged, and that it has been in touch with most owners.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials said there’s also been a generous outpouring of support from the community, and that Emergency Support Services has enough accommodation for evacuees at this time, but that offers of private accommodation cannot be coordinated yet.

Click to play video: 'Close up look at wildfire destruction on shore of Okanagan Lake' Close up look at wildfire destruction on shore of Okanagan Lake
Close up look at wildfire destruction on shore of Okanagan Lake

According to BC Wildfire, 263 wildland firefighters are battling the blaze, along with 143 structure protection personnel, 16 helicopters, 17 danger tree fallers and 57 pieces of heavy equipment.

For more information about the White Rock Lake wildfire, visit the BC Wildfire Service website.

Click to play video: 'Woman who lost everything to B.C. wildfire speaks about heartbreaking loss' Woman who lost everything to B.C. wildfire speaks about heartbreaking loss
Woman who lost everything to B.C. wildfire speaks about heartbreaking loss
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagcentral okanagan tagBC Wildfire tagBC wildfires tagEvacuation Order tagevacuation alert tagOKANAGAN WILDFIRES tagWhite Rock Lake Wildfire tagWhite Rock Lake Fire tagCentral Okanagan Emergency Operations tagCore tagfintry tagnorth westside fire rescue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers