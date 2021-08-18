White Rock Lake wildfire still out of control, now estimated at 81,139 hectares

Send this page to someone via email

The White Rock Lake wildfire near Vernon, B.C., remains out of control, officials said Wednesday morning.

The latest mapping puts the massive blaze at 81,139 hectares, up from 78,190 hectares on Tuesday — an increase of 2,949 hectares.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said cooler temperatures on Tuesday provided some relief to firefighting crews, but conditions remain extremely dry.

Crews from the BC Wildfire Service and local fire departments remained onsite overnight.

“It’s been a very challenging week for our community and we appreciate the community’s patience and support during this very trying time,” said North Westside fire chief Alex Van Bruksvoort.

“While it is a relief to welcome residents of La Casa and Fintry back home, this event is far from over and we all need to continue to be prepared.

“I know many people in the evacuation areas are anxious to get in and see their properties, but it is not safe to do so at this time as the fire remains active and out of control.”

According to the emergency operations centre, 1,463 properties within the Central Okanagan regional district are on evacuation order, and another five are on evacuation alert.

Officials again reminded the public that an early assessment of properties in the Ewings Landing and Killiney areas was conducted earlier this week, and that approximately 70 properties suffered significant damage.

The emergency operations centre has been working to contact people whose properties have been damaged, and that it has been in touch with most owners.

Officials said there’s also been a generous outpouring of support from the community, and that Emergency Support Services has enough accommodation for evacuees at this time, but that offers of private accommodation cannot be coordinated yet.

According to BC Wildfire, 263 wildland firefighters are battling the blaze, along with 143 structure protection personnel, 16 helicopters, 17 danger tree fallers and 57 pieces of heavy equipment.

For more information about the White Rock Lake wildfire, visit the BC Wildfire Service website.

