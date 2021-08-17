White Rock Lake wildfire now 78,190 hectares; rain and lower temperatures hampering fire behaviour

Send this page to someone via email

The White Rock Lake wildfire that’s burning in the North Okanagan is now listed at an estimated 78,190 hectares, up from the 62,000 hectares reported on Monday.

“Recent rain, lower temperatures, and high relative humidity has diminished fire behaviour in the short term. The amount of rain received is not enough to have a lasting effect on the wildfire,” wrote B.C. Wildfire staff in an online update.

“However, it is giving ground crews a chance to strengthen existing guards and establish new lines.”

The wildfire is still classified as out-of-control and crews, equipment, and aerial resources are continuing to defend the remaining guard that is in place, according to the BCWS.

Areas of the fire that did not receive much rain are expected to show heightened levels of fire behaviour especially during wind gusts.

Structure protection specialists along with BCWS crews are working 14/7 around the communities most affected by the wildfire.

More than 60 structures have been significantly damaged or destroyed by the White Rock Lake wildfire, according to the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre.

