Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Dead body found in wooded area in Orillia, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 12:41 pm
OPP are releasing little information at this time, though they say there's no threat to public safety. View image in full screen
OPP are releasing little information at this time, though they say there's no threat to public safety. OPP

Police say officers found a dead person in a wooded area in Orillia, Ont., on Tuesday.

Shortly before 3 p.m., officers say they responded to a report that someone had found a body.

Read more: Man found dead on Hwy. 400 in Barrie, OPP investigating

Police haven’t release many details at this time, though they say the crime unit is helping to investigate.

Trending Stories

Officers also say there’s no risk to public safety.

More information will be released after a post-mortem exam is complete, which is scheduled to be conducted at a later date.

 

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Orillia tagOrillia OPP tagOrillia news tagBody found Orillia tagDead body Orillia tagOrillia body found tagOrillia dead body tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers