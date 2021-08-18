Dead body found in wooded area in Orillia, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police say officers found a dead person in a wooded area in Orillia, Ont., on Tuesday.

Shortly before 3 p.m., officers say they responded to a report that someone had found a body.

Police haven’t release many details at this time, though they say the crime unit is helping to investigate.

Officers also say there’s no risk to public safety.

More information will be released after a post-mortem exam is complete, which is scheduled to be conducted at a later date.

