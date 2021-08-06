Man found dead on Hwy. 400 in Barrie, OPP investigating

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a man was found dead on Highway 400 in Barrie overnight Friday.
Emergency services responded to reports of a body on the southbound Highway 400 near Dunlop Street just after 4 a.m.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a man was found with traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Schmidt said investigators believe the man was hit by a vehicle, however, that has not been confirmed. There is no suspect description at this time.
Police also said the man was found in a live lane but with no vehicle near him.
Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact police at 905-841-5777.
