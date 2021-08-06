Menu

While you were sleeping: How Canada performed at Tokyo Olympics Thursday, Friday

Canada

Man found dead on Hwy. 400 in Barrie, OPP investigating

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 7:53 am
The OPP have charged the mayor of South Glengarry and warden of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry County with child luring. View image in full screen
The OPP have charged the mayor of South Glengarry and warden of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry County with child luring. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a man was found dead on Highway 400 in Barrie overnight Friday.

Emergency services responded to reports of a body on the southbound Highway 400 near Dunlop Street just after 4 a.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a man was found with traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Schmidt said investigators believe the man was hit by a vehicle, however, that has not been confirmed. There is no suspect description at this time.

Police also said the man was found in a live lane but with no vehicle near him.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact police at 905-841-5777.

