Driver of moving truck believed to be involved in fatal hit and run found: WPS

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service says the driver of the five-tonne moving truck believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run earlier this month has been identified.

On Aug. 6 at 10:30 a.m., WPS patrol units responded to a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Smith Street.

Investigators believed that a woman was attempting to cross Smith at Broadway when she was hit and run over by the moving truck.

It was determined that prior to the collision, the truck had been travelling northbound on Smith and then turned eastbound onto Broadway but as the truck turned, it cut the curb and struck the woman.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman, in her late 80s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and on Aug. 8, she succumbed to her injuries.

The investigation is continuing by the traffic division.

0:21 Woman shot on Young Street is Winnipeg’s 28th homicide of 2021 Woman shot on Young Street is Winnipeg’s 28th homicide of 2021