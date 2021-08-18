Menu

Crime

Driver of moving truck believed to be involved in fatal hit and run found: WPS

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 11:52 am
The Winnipeg Police Service says the driver of the five-tonne moving truck that was involved in a fatal hit and run earlier this month has been identified. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service says the driver of the five-tonne moving truck that was involved in a fatal hit and run earlier this month has been identified. File / Global News

The Winnipeg Police Service says the driver of the five-tonne moving truck believed to be involved in a fatal hit and run earlier this month has been identified.

On Aug. 6 at 10:30 a.m., WPS patrol units responded to a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Smith Street.

Investigators believed that a woman was attempting to cross Smith at Broadway when she was hit and run over by the moving truck.

It was determined that prior to the collision, the truck had been travelling northbound on Smith and then turned eastbound onto Broadway but as the truck turned, it cut the curb and struck the woman.

The woman, in her late 80s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and on Aug. 8, she succumbed to her injuries.

The investigation is continuing by the traffic division.

 

