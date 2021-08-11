Winnipeg police seek moving truck believed to have struck elderly woman in fatal hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for the driver of a moving truck they believe is responsible for a fatal hit-and-run.

On Aug. 6, at 10:30 am, patrol units responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Smith Street.

Police say investigators believe that a woman was attempting to cross Smith Street at Broadway when she was run over by a moving truck.

Officers determined that before the collision, the vehicle had been travelling northbound on Smith and then turned eastbound onto Broadway but cut the curb and struck the pedestrian.

The victim — a woman in her late 80s — was taken to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries on Aug. 8.

Investigators are requesting the public’s assistance to identify the moving truck and the driver.

The truck is described as a five-tonne white moving truck.

Anyone with information that can assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-7085.

