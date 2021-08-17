Moose Jaw city council holds special meeting to address resignation of mayor

Send this page to someone via email

The citizens of Moose Jaw will have two elections after Fraser Tolmie resigned as the mayor on Tuesday.

Tolmie had to resign since he is the federal Conservative candidate for the Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan constituency.

He loses his title as mayor at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Moose Jaw city council called a special meeting for Tuesday night to decide how to fill the vacated position.

A report to council from the city clerk’s office says a by-election will need to be called in order to fill Tomlie’s vacancy.

As stated in The Local Government Election Act, “civic elections are to be held every four (4) years on the second Wednesday of November.

“If a vacancy occurs between election dates, the Act provides for the holding of a by-election. The by-election must be held within six months of the vacancy occurring unless the vacancy occurs after Jan. 1, during a general election year.”

Tolmie has been the mayor of Moose Jaw since 2016. He was first elected to Moose Jaw city council in 2009.

