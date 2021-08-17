Menu

Politics

Moose Jaw city council holds special meeting to address resignation of mayor

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 5:51 pm
Moose Jaw city council is holding a special meeting to deal with the resignation of mayor Fraser Tolmie who is the federal Conservative candidate for Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan. View image in full screen
Moose Jaw city council is holding a special meeting to deal with the resignation of mayor Fraser Tolmie who is the federal Conservative candidate for Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan. File / Global News

The citizens of Moose Jaw will have two elections after Fraser Tolmie resigned as the mayor on Tuesday.

Tolmie had to resign since he is the federal Conservative candidate for the Moose Jaw-Lake Centre-Lanigan constituency.

Read more: Moose Jaw re-elects Fraser Tolmie as mayor

He loses his title as mayor at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Moose Jaw city council called a special meeting for Tuesday night to decide how to fill the vacated position.

A report to council from the city clerk’s office says a by-election will need to be called in order to fill Tomlie’s vacancy.

Read more: Moose Jaw tourism video pokes fun at politicians who travelled during COVID-19 pandemic

As stated in The Local Government Election Act, “civic elections are to be held every four (4) years on the second Wednesday of November.

“If a vacancy occurs between election dates, the Act provides for the holding of a by-election. The by-election must be held within six months of the vacancy occurring unless the vacancy occurs after Jan. 1, during a general election year.”

Tolmie has been the mayor of Moose Jaw since 2016. He was first elected to Moose Jaw city council in 2009.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Covid-19 Pandemic: Moose Jaw Mayor on the City’s plans for Citizens' Covid-19 Pandemic: Moose Jaw Mayor on the City’s plans for Citizens
Covid-19 Pandemic: Moose Jaw Mayor on the City’s plans for Citizens – Mar 20, 2020
