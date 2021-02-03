Moose Jaw tourism video pokes fun at politicians who travelled during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Moose Jaw released a new promo video encouraging people to visit the city, while poking fun at some of the elected officials who chose to travel outside the country during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor @FraserTolmie with a message for politicians needing to escape the heat. The City of Moose Jaw asks everyone to follow current Public Health rules. #cityMJ #Notorious pic.twitter.com/d61tzhftmT — City of Moose Jaw (@CityofMooseJaw) February 2, 2021

Shot inside the city’s Temple Garden’s Hotel and Spa pool, the video features Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie.

“The whole point right now is about maintaining some positive outlook, having a little bit of fun,” Tolmie said. “There’s a lot of things that you can’t do right now, there’s a lot of restrictions and we really want to focus on what you can do.

“We’re not asking people to break the rules and regulations. We’re asking them to adhere. We’re giving people options of where they can go as opposed to going cross-border and taking our great Canadian money with them.”

He said the video wasn’t made to offend those who have travelled, but to encourage visitors to Canada’s “Most Notorious City.”

“We’re having a little bit of fun with some of my colleagues that got caught with being away. If they would have just come to Moose Jaw and spent their money here, there would have been no problems,” Tolmie said.

“In this time period, we want to ensure that we’ve got a healthy economy in the City of Moose Jaw. We want to make sure that our stores and our hotels are being helped a lot.

“We do deal with a lot of serious issues so every once in a while, it’s OK to have a little bit of fun.”

