Moose Jaw re-elects Fraser Tolmie as mayor

Fraser Tolmie will serve a second term as Moose Jaw’s mayor.

“I’m humbled and honoured to represent the people of Moose Jaw,” Tolmie told Global News Monday night in a Zoom interview. “I have seen the best of this community in the last four years.”

With a decisive 3,189 votes, Tolmie defeated John Kot, who got 2,316 votes, and Nancy Nash, who got 287, to retain his seat in the council chambers, according to the City of Moose Jaw’s municipal election website.

Tolmie’s platform was based on the priorities he said he established during his first term.

He campaigned on addressing infrastructure needs. Prior to 2016, the focus had been on doing repairs, he said, noting its been shifting toward doing replacements.

Tolmie said Moose Jaw’s profile has been raised in the past four years, citing events such as the One Horse Town country concert the city hosted in 2017, the successful 2019 effort to retain the world’s tallest moose and the more recent 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts

“We’re going to continue to do that. We’re going to continue to put the City of Moose Jaw on the map,” Tolmie said.

He plans to take Tuesday off and then get back to work.

“I think everybody’s election-ed out and I’m feeling probably the same way,” Tolmie said.