Here’s who is running for mayor of Moose Jaw in the 2020 municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

Mayoral campaigns for the 2020 municipal election in Moose Jaw, Sask., are underway.

Election Day is Nov. 9, however, advance polls remain open until Thursday at 8 p.m.

Here’s a look at the three Moose Jaw mayoral candidates ahead of the upcoming decision.

John Kot

Kot is a lifelong resident of Moose Jaw, having owned a tree business for over 30 years.

Story continues below advertisement

His campaign promises include improving the roads, expanding the dog parks, and finding a long-term solution to fixing the city’s potholes.

Kot says he will focus on growing tourism in the city with ideas that include promoting the city on billboards on highways across the province.

The candidate says he wants Moose Jaw to become more sustainable by being a leader in new energy, which includes lobbying the government for rebates on solar energy.

Nancy Nash

The Canadian blues and pop singer is originally from North Battleford, but has lived in Moose Jaw for the past four years, where she currently works as a cashier.

The musician — who considers herself intelligent, kind, honest and hardworking — has also been nominated for a Juno Award for best music of Aboriginal Canada Recording.

Story continues below advertisement

Nash’s campaign promises include making the city more inclusive, revitalizing downtown and turning the city’s vacant spaces into shelters for the homeless.

The singer, who has worked with international artists, says she will bring her “rock star associates” to Mosaic Place, where she will raise money for a new animal shelter.

Fraser Tolmie

Tolmie is seeking his second term as mayor.

He was first elected in 2016 after beating former NDP MLA Deb Higgins.

The former city councillor says he has a strong reputation for consensus building and problem solving, skills he will continue to showcase if re-elected.

Tolmie believes Moose Jaw’s greatest potential is its people, and he promises to work with people “from all walks of life” to build a “prosperous and safe community for generations to come.”

Story continues below advertisement

He says if the community works together, they can fix problems, and build a solid foundation.

Tolmie is a former Canadian Forces officer. He is married to Cassandra. Together they have two young daughters, Saoirse and Eilidh.