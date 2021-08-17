Guelph woman arrested after posting alleged crime on social media: police

Guelph police say a woman has been arrested after recording herself allegedly violating a restraining order and posting it on social media.
Police say the woman was ordered to stay away from a man earlier this month after a disturbance.
They say on Saturday at around 11:30 p.m., the victim was at a business on Victoria Road South when a vehicle rolled past with the woman inside. She then made a rude gesture at him.
Police say in the video, which was posted on social media, she can be heard telling the driver to go past the man.
They say the 24-year-old woman from Guelph was arrested at her home on Monday morning and charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.
