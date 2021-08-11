Menu

Canada

Guelph police investigate fire in transport truck trailer carrying cardboard

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 11, 2021 10:01 am
Emergency crews were called to Clair Road near Poppy Drive at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a transport truck on fire.  . View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called to Clair Road near Poppy Drive at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday for reports of a transport truck on fire.  . Guelph police

Guelph police are trying to figure out how a transport truck filled with cardboard went up in flames on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Clair Road near Poppy Drive at around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a truck on fire.

Police said in a news release that the truck was hauling thousands of pounds of cardboard when the driver noticed smoke coming from the back of the trailer and pulled over.

The Guelph Fire Department extinguished the flames, but police said the cardboard suffered extensive damage.

No injuries were reported.

The eastbound lanes of Clair Road between Poppy Drive and Gosling Gardens were closed until 4:30 p.m. for the cleanup.

The incident is now under investigation by Guelph police’s traffic unit.

