Crime

Kitchener man fell asleep after being pulled over: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 10, 2021 11:22 am
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a Kitchener man was so impaired after being pulled over early Tuesday morning that he fell asleep while officers ran his driver’s licence.

In a news release, police said officers in the area of Delaware and Brant avenues saw a vehicle blow past a stop sign.

“Officers followed the vehicle and observed it to be driving erratically, brushing against the curb and swerving quickly around parked vehicles,” police said.

After stopping the vehicle, police said the driver showed signs of being impaired such as laboured movements, droopy eyes and excessive sweating.

“Officers went to their cruiser to run the male’s licence and when they returned to his vehicle, found him asleep and hunched over the steering wheel,” police said.

Police added that the officers found over 13 grams of suspected crystal meth after arresting the man.

A qualified drug recognition expert later determined the man had been high while driving, police said.

The 23-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving and possession. He will appear in court on Sept. 14.

