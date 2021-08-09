Lost family heirloom bracelet returned to Guelph woman

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a lost family heirloom bracelet has been returned to its rightful owner after it went missing on Thursday.

Cassidy Vander Beek unknowingly dropped her grandmother’s 100-year-old bracelet in the downtown core.

The bracelet was still missing by Friday morning despite a frantic search throughout the day by Vander Beek and police along with security companies and businesses in the area.

But in a tweet on Saturday, Guelph police confirmed the bracelet had been found.

“On Friday evening, Guelph police received a call from a downtown business that a male was trying to sell an heirloom bracelet which had been lost reported lost Thursday,” police said. “The bracelet was recovered and has been returned to its owner.”

The service added that the man trying to sell the bracelet had left the store before officers arrived.

In an interview with Global News on Friday, Vander Beek said she would give anything to get it back.

“It’s the last piece I have of my Oma and she was my only grandparent,” she said.

Vander Beek explained that the bracelet was purchased for her grandmother in the 1920s and she brought it over from Holland when she immigrated to Canada in the 1950s. She passed away in 2015, Vander Beek said.

“She wore it on her wrist my whole life growing up. I remember as a little girl I would hold her hand and she was wearing it,” she said.

“Obviously, it has sentimental value over everything.”