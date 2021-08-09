Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lost family heirloom bracelet returned to Guelph woman

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 10:25 am
A 100-year-old bracelet has been returned to a Guelph woman. View image in full screen
A 100-year-old bracelet has been returned to a Guelph woman. Cassidy Vander Beek

Guelph police say a lost family heirloom bracelet has been returned to its rightful owner after it went missing on Thursday.

Cassidy Vander Beek unknowingly dropped her grandmother’s 100-year-old bracelet in the downtown core.

Read more: Guelph woman looking for century-old bracelet that belonged to her grandmother

The bracelet was still missing by Friday morning despite a frantic search throughout the day by Vander Beek and police along with security companies and businesses in the area.

But in a tweet on Saturday, Guelph police confirmed the bracelet had been found.

“On Friday evening, Guelph police received a call from a downtown business that a male was trying to sell an heirloom bracelet which had been lost reported lost Thursday,” police said. “The bracelet was recovered and has been returned to its owner.”

Story continues below advertisement

The service added that the man trying to sell the bracelet had left the store before officers arrived.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'B.C. woman reunited with stolen teddy bear containing her deceased mom’s recorded voice' B.C. woman reunited with stolen teddy bear containing her deceased mom’s recorded voice
B.C. woman reunited with stolen teddy bear containing her deceased mom’s recorded voice – Jul 29, 2020

In an interview with Global News on Friday, Vander Beek said she would give anything to get it back.

“It’s the last piece I have of my Oma and she was my only grandparent,” she said.

Read more: B.C. woman reunited with stolen teddy bear containing her late mom’s recorded voice

Vander Beek explained that the bracelet was purchased for her grandmother in the 1920s and she brought it over from Holland when she immigrated to Canada in the 1950s. She passed away in 2015, Vander Beek said.

“She wore it on her wrist my whole life growing up. I remember as a little girl I would hold her hand and she was wearing it,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Obviously, it has sentimental value over everything.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagGuelph Police tagGuelph News tagdowntown guelph tagguelph lost bracelet taglost bracelet taglost heirloom tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers