Guelph police looking for lost heirloom bracelet

Guelph police are trying to track down a lost heirloom bracelet that may have been picked up by a woman in the city’s downtown core on Thursday.

The service received a call just before 3 p.m. from a woman to report she had dropped a bracelet outside at St. George’s Square after just having it repaired.

When the woman realized she had dropped the piece of jewellery, police said she returned to the square but could not find it.

Police said another woman was seen on surveillance video picking up the bracelet and walking away.

She is described as being in her mid-20s with a blond ponytail and wearing a yellow tank top and denim shorts. The woman was also carrying a tablet computer and a coffee.

Police said they are not releasing a photo of the finder because they are hoping she will hand the bracelet in.

The bracelet is described as gold with large links and a Netherlands coin. Police said the bracelet has little financial value but is an irreplaceable family heirloom.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7256.

