Crime

Man caught with stolen tools and vehicle, cocaine: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 9, 2021 3:12 pm
Guelph police have arrested a 20-year-old Toronto man. View image in full screen
Guelph police have arrested a 20-year-old Toronto man. Guelph police

Guelph police say a 20-year-old Toronto man is facing a long list of charges after officers found him with a stolen car, $15,000 in stolen tools and 11 grams of cocaine.

Police were called to the area of Alma and Inkerman streets at around 6 a.m. on Saturday and found a vehicle stuck on the railway tracks while a man was loading boxes into a taxi.

Read more: Lost family heirloom bracelet returned to Guelph woman

“As police arrived the driver of the stranded vehicle fled on foot,” police said in a news release. “He was captured following a brief foot chase but pushed and attempted to kick an officer to get away. He was eventually taken into custody.”

Police allege that the stuck vehicle was stolen a few days earlier from a home in the area of Woolwich and Verney streets.

They also allege that the items he was loading into a taxi were tools stolen earlier that day from a business in Toronto.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Police unveil the largest international drug bust in its history' Toronto Police unveil the largest international drug bust in its history
Toronto Police unveil the largest international drug bust in its history – Jun 22, 2021

Police said when they searched the man, officers found 11.3 grams of suspected cocaine along with a digital scale, two cellphones, a BMW key fob and a knife.

Read more: Guelph police seize over $45,000 in drugs during search warrant

The man has been charged with assault to resist arrest, possession of stolen property, trafficking and several counts of breaching his probation and release orders.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

