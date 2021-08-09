Man caught with stolen tools and vehicle, cocaine: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 20-year-old Toronto man is facing a long list of charges after officers found him with a stolen car, $15,000 in stolen tools and 11 grams of cocaine.

Police were called to the area of Alma and Inkerman streets at around 6 a.m. on Saturday and found a vehicle stuck on the railway tracks while a man was loading boxes into a taxi.

“As police arrived the driver of the stranded vehicle fled on foot,” police said in a news release. “He was captured following a brief foot chase but pushed and attempted to kick an officer to get away. He was eventually taken into custody.”

Police allege that the stuck vehicle was stolen a few days earlier from a home in the area of Woolwich and Verney streets.

They also allege that the items he was loading into a taxi were tools stolen earlier that day from a business in Toronto.

Police said when they searched the man, officers found 11.3 grams of suspected cocaine along with a digital scale, two cellphones, a BMW key fob and a knife.

The man has been charged with assault to resist arrest, possession of stolen property, trafficking and several counts of breaching his probation and release orders.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.