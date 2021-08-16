18-year-old man from Puslinch, Ont. facing charges following fiery collision

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say there were no injuries following a fiery collision Friday night just north of Stone Road Mall.

They say they received reports from witnesses who saw three cars driving aggressively just before the collision, close to 10 p.m., on College Avenue and Edinburgh Road.

Two vehicles reportedly turned left to proceed north on Edinburgh Road, but when the driver of the third vehicle tried to follow, he lost control and collided with a vehicle.

Investigators say the car that was hit was going straight through the intersection on College Avenue.

Police say the victim’s car burst into flames and was destroyed by the fire.

A female driver was not hurt in the collision and she was able to get out of the car.

An 18-year-old Puslinch man is charged with stunt driving, making an unsafe turn and several other offences.